Tragic Death of Zomato Delivery Agent in Sector 40 Accident

A 35-year-old food delivery agent, Dharmveer Singh, died in a road accident in Sector 40. He was hit by a speeding tractor while returning home. The driver fled the scene, and police are investigating the incident using CCTV footage. An FIR has been filed based on Singh's wife's complaint.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:36 IST
Tragic Death of Zomato Delivery Agent in Sector 40 Accident
A 35-year-old Zomato food delivery agent, Dharmveer Singh, was tragically killed in Sector 40 on Friday night when a speeding tractor allegedly hit his motorcycle. Singh was returning home after his shift when the unfortunate incident occurred near the Radha Krishna Temple at Jharsa, according to the complaint.

The driver of the tractor fled the scene, leaving the severely injured Singh. A police team arrived promptly and rushed him to the civil hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Singh hailed from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown tractor driver under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by Singh's wife, Mayank Gupta. Senior police officials have stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the driver using CCTV footage from the accident vicinity.

