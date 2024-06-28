Left Menu

JSW Infrastructure's Strategic Move: A Bold Foray into Logistics with Navkar Corporation Acquisition

JSW Infrastructure is acquiring a 70.37% stake in Navkar Corporation, marking its entry into the logistics industry. The company remains tight-lipped about its corporate restructuring plans following the Rs 1,012 crore deal. The acquisition includes a public offer for an additional 26% stake.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:04 IST
JSW Infrastructure's Strategic Move: A Bold Foray into Logistics with Navkar Corporation Acquisition
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold strategic move, JSW Infrastructure has announced its acquisition of a significant 70.37 per cent stake in Navkar Corporation, a leading player in the logistics and cargo transit service sector. This Rs 1,012 crore deal marks JSW's ambitious entry into the logistics industry, a diversification from its core operations as India's second-largest private commercial port operator.

Although the details of the corporate restructuring plan remain under wraps, JSW Infrastructure Jt Managing Director & CEO Arun Maheshwari informed PTI during the YiFi 2024 event in Kolkata that further information would be disclosed in due course. The acquisition agreement, which includes 10,59,19,675 equity shares at Rs 95.61 per share, will be executed through JSW's wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Port Logistics.

In addition, JSW Infrastructure plans to launch an open offer priced at Rs 105.32 per share to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake from public shareholders, bringing the total investment to around Rs 1,425 crore. This acquisition not only strengthens JSW's foothold in logistics but also paves the way for expanded value-added services, enhancing its operational portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024