Left Menu

IFFCO Exits Triumph Offshore Joint Venture with Rs 440 Crore Stake Sale

IFFCO has withdrawn its plea from NCLT that aimed to restrict Triumph Offshore from issuing shares or securities to lenders for loan payments. This follows IFFCO selling its 49% stake in Triumph Offshore to Swan Energy Ltd for Rs 440 crore, exiting the joint venture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:19 IST
IFFCO Exits Triumph Offshore Joint Venture with Rs 440 Crore Stake Sale
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO has withdrawn its plea filed in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that sought to restrain Triumph Offshore from issuing any shares or securities to lenders for the purpose of paying loans. This significant move came after IFFCO wound up its involvement in Triumph Offshore by offloading its entire 49% stake to joint venture partner Swan Energy Ltd (SEL) for a sum of Rs 440 crore.

In a petition submitted to the NCLT back in March, IFFCO had aimed to prevent Triumph Offshore and SEL from distributing shares or securities to lenders without its consent. IFFCO asserted that it was pre-paying its debt, which could lead to a dilution of its shareholding in Triumph Offshore.

A two-member bench of the NCLT has allowed IFFCO to withdraw its application. The NCLT order, dated June 27, stated, ''Counsel for applicants seeks permission to withdraw the application. They have also filed an affidavit. In view of the same, permission is granted.'' Triumph Offshore, a joint venture enterprise, was initially formed to establish a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), with Swan Energy retaining a majority 51% stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024