Mahindra Urges Indian Companies to Boost Capital Investments Amid Growth Opportunities

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, emphasizes the need for Indian companies to enhance private capital investment to seize growth opportunities domestically and globally. He notes India's strengthened position post-pandemic and underscores a mindset shift from risk aversion to proactive investment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:44 IST
India must capitalize on burgeoning opportunities by enhancing capital investments, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra emphasized. Addressing shareholders in the company's annual report, Mahindra pointed to India's strengthening position in the global economic landscape post-COVID.

Mahindra called on private industry to boost investments, stating, "The interplay of geopolitics and economic linkages has positioned India as a crucial node in resilient supply chains." He stressed that a revival in private investment could significantly drive growth, jobs, and demand.

Highlighting the strategic role of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra announced a Rs 37,000 crore investment across various sectors, reflecting confidence in India's economic future. He concluded by urging industries to overcome risk aversion and seize the momentous opportunities ahead.

