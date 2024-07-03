Mahindra Urges Indian Companies to Boost Capital Investments Amid Growth Opportunities

India must capitalize on burgeoning opportunities by enhancing capital investments, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra emphasized. Addressing shareholders in the company's annual report, Mahindra pointed to India's strengthening position in the global economic landscape post-COVID.

Mahindra called on private industry to boost investments, stating, "The interplay of geopolitics and economic linkages has positioned India as a crucial node in resilient supply chains." He stressed that a revival in private investment could significantly drive growth, jobs, and demand.

Highlighting the strategic role of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra announced a Rs 37,000 crore investment across various sectors, reflecting confidence in India's economic future. He concluded by urging industries to overcome risk aversion and seize the momentous opportunities ahead.

