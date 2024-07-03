India's Record Wheat and Paddy Procurement 2024-25: A Boon for Farmers

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has made a record procurement of 26.6 million tonnes of wheat during the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2024-25, a feat that surpasses last year's figure of 26.2 million tonnes, the government announced on Wednesday.

This earlier-than-usual procurement season has significantly benefited more than 2.2 million farmers, who have received payments amounting to approximately Rs 61 lakh crore directly into their bank accounts, as per the Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy, set at Rs 2,275 per quintal for wheat this season.

States such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown remarkable improvements in wheat procurement figures. Uttar Pradesh procured 9.31 lakh tonnes, a substantial increase from 2.20 lakh tonnes last year, while Rajasthan secured 12 lakh tonnes, up from 4.38 lakh tonnes.

Aside from wheat, paddy procurement for the 2023-24 Kharif Marketing season has exceeded 77.5 million tonnes, aiding more than 10 million farmers with payments of over Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

This substantial procurement has elevated India's rice stock to over 49 million tonnes, surpassing both buffer stock norms and the country's annual requirement of approximately 40 million tonnes.

The government emphasized that these achievements underscore the robustness of FCI's procurement and storage infrastructure, which is pivotal for maintaining national food security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)