Left Menu

India's Record Wheat and Paddy Procurement 2024-25: A Boon for Farmers

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured 26.6 million tonnes of wheat during the Rabi Marketing Season 2024-25, exceeding last year's figure. This significant procurement benefited over 2.2 million farmers. Additionally, paddy procurement for 2023-24 Kharif Marketing season surpassed 77.5 million tonnes, highlighting FCI's robust infrastructure and its crucial role in maintaining food security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:44 IST
India's Record Wheat and Paddy Procurement 2024-25: A Boon for Farmers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has made a record procurement of 26.6 million tonnes of wheat during the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2024-25, a feat that surpasses last year's figure of 26.2 million tonnes, the government announced on Wednesday.

This earlier-than-usual procurement season has significantly benefited more than 2.2 million farmers, who have received payments amounting to approximately Rs 61 lakh crore directly into their bank accounts, as per the Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy, set at Rs 2,275 per quintal for wheat this season.

States such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown remarkable improvements in wheat procurement figures. Uttar Pradesh procured 9.31 lakh tonnes, a substantial increase from 2.20 lakh tonnes last year, while Rajasthan secured 12 lakh tonnes, up from 4.38 lakh tonnes.

Aside from wheat, paddy procurement for the 2023-24 Kharif Marketing season has exceeded 77.5 million tonnes, aiding more than 10 million farmers with payments of over Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

This substantial procurement has elevated India's rice stock to over 49 million tonnes, surpassing both buffer stock norms and the country's annual requirement of approximately 40 million tonnes.

The government emphasized that these achievements underscore the robustness of FCI's procurement and storage infrastructure, which is pivotal for maintaining national food security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024