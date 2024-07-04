Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as France Prepares for Bond Sale

Euro zone bond yields edged higher after falling sharply the previous day, ahead of a French government bond sale that will test investor demand before the final round of parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose 1.3 basis points (bps) to 2.571%, after falling 5 bps on Wednesday after weak U.S. economic data. France will raise up to 10.5 billion euros ($11.33 billion) from four sales of longer-dated bonds on Thursday.

France's 10-year bond yield was up 2.6 bps at 3.272% after falling 6 bps the previous day. The closely watched gap between French and German borrowing costs - which spiked to its highest since 2012 at 85 bps as fears about a far-right election victory rose - was at 70 bps .

Italy's 10-year yield was higher by 2.9 basis points​ at 4.012%. Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was little changed at 2.914%. ($1 = 0.9269 euros)

