18 Injured in Loader Pickup Truck Accident Enroute to Sheetla Mata Temple

At least 18 people were injured when a loader pickup truck enroute to Sheetla Mata temple overturned near Lehdari village. Six are critically injured and undergoing treatment. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 18 people, including the driver, were injured when their loader pickup truck, en route to Sheetla Mata temple, overturned in the Kada Dham police station area on Friday, according to police reports.

Six of the injured are in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. The group, comprising 24 devotees from Sundarai village, were traveling to the temple when the vehicle lost control near Lehdari village at around 11 am, stated Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Singh.

Among the injured are Rajan, Rajkumar, Abhas, Prince Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, and Raju, all of whom are seriously hurt. The remaining 12 passengers, including the driver, sustained minor injuries and were discharged following first aid. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, added the police.

