Tragic Bus Crash in Sao Paulo: 10 Dead, 42 Injured

At least 10 people lost their lives and 42 sustained injuries when a bus collided with the central pillar of a bridge in Sao Paulo's state on Friday, according to the state government. The tragic incident happened just after midnight local time (0300 GMT) near the town of Itapetininga, located approximately 170 km west of the state capital, Sao Paulo.

The ill-fated bus was on its way from Itapeva to Aparecida, a well-known religious town that draws numerous pilgrims to its Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida. Local authorities reported that the injured passengers were transported to hospitals in Itapetininga and the neighboring city of Sorocaba.

The official statement highlighted the quick response of emergency services, but the cause of the accident remains under investigation.