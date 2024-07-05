Rahul Gandhi Meets Loco Pilots, Addresses Concerns over Privatisation and Rest

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday met a group of Indian Railways loco pilots who voiced concerns over 'inadequate rest due to understaffing'.

Meeting around 50 loco pilots at New Delhi railway station, Gandhi was briefed about their issues, primarily their lack of adequate rest, which they say leads to stress and concentration lapses, major contributors to accidents. This issue has been acknowledged by the Railways, including in the recent Vishakapatnam accident report.

The loco pilots are demanding weekly rest of 46 hours and basic amenities, pointing out that despite the Railways Act 1989 provisions, their rest period is not being implemented due to a halt in recruitment over the past four years. They fear this signals a move towards privatisation. Gandhi, who has engaged with various sectors during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, assured the loco pilots of his support and pledged to take up their demands with the government.