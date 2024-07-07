NCRTC Completes Three Bridges for Seamless Connectivity at Anand Vihar RRTS Station

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has successfully completed the construction of three pivotal bridges over the Ghazipur drain, reinforcing the multimodal integration at Anand Vihar RRTS station, officials confirmed on Sunday.

These bridges are integral to the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, with the integration effort at Anand Vihar station nearing its final stages, according to officials.

The strategically positioned Anand Vihar RRTS station is now interconnected with the Anand Vihar Metro station, affording passengers direct access to various transportation modes, officials stated.

The construction of the three crucial bridges facilitating station entry has been concluded, pending final touches, as per officials.

At the concourse level, the Anand Vihar RRTS station is linked to the Blue and Pink Lines of the Anand Vihar Metro station. Flooring and finishing operations are currently underway to ensure smooth passenger flow. NCRTC has also installed escalators and lifts to enhance convenience and accessibility.

The new bridges over the Ghazipur drain play a vital role in connecting the station to the main road, with ongoing finishing work that includes the construction of side walls and preparation for carpeting. Each bridge serves a dedicated function: one for vehicle entry, another for vehicle exit, and a third for pedestrian access.

Aimed at providing seamless connectivity, the Anand Vihar RRTS station's design adheres to the multimodal integration plan, promising a superior travel experience for all passengers, including the elderly, women, and children.

Once operational, passengers will enjoy easy transit between the metro station, Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Kaushambi bus terminal, and the DTC intra-state bus terminal.

Notably, the 297-meter-long and 35-meter-wide underground Anand Vihar RRTS station showcases significant engineering proficiency, despite construction challenges. The concourse and platform levels are currently operational, equipped with three lifts and five escalators to facilitate passenger movement. Additionally, track and overhead equipment installations are complete, with finishing work in progress.

Two entry/exit gates are under construction to further ease passenger access, situated towards Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg and Anand Vihar Railway Station. The station's strategic location ensures comprehensive connectivity: the Blue and Pink Metro lines, ISBT, DTC intra-state bus terminal, Kaushambi ISBT, and the railway station are all within a short distance.

A foot-over bridge (FOB) now connects Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg to the metro complex, with additional lifts, stairs, and escalators being added to further enhance accessibility and passenger convenience.

