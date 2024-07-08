Left Menu

Tragic Land Mine Blast in Kharkiv Forest Claims Lives

A car traveling through a forest near Kharkiv, Ukraine, struck a land mine, killing at least four people, including two children. The victims were reportedly returning from a family cottage. Authorities suspect there may have been up to six people in the vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 03:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A family outing turned tragic on Sunday when a car struck a land mine in a forest near Kharkiv, Ukraine, killing at least four individuals, officials stated.

Regional prosecutors confirmed the vehicle might have carried as many as six people, returning from a family cottage via an unpaved forest road northeast of the city.

Among the deceased identified were two children, turning the somber event into a devastating loss for the community.

