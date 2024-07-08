Left Menu

SBI Report Urges Fiscal Prudence and Tax Reforms Ahead of Budget

As the central government prepares its budget for July 23rd, an SBI report underscores the need for fiscal prudence, tax reforms, and a focus on agriculture and mineral strategies to bolster sustainable economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:58 IST
SBI Report Urges Fiscal Prudence and Tax Reforms Ahead of Budget
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the central government gears up for the budget on July 23rd, a State Bank of India (SBI) research report underscores the need for fiscal prudence and strategic economic planning. The report calls for a fiscal deficit target of around 4.9 per cent while balancing fiscal consolidation with measured flexibility.

The report suggests aligning personal income tax rates with corporate tax rates and transitioning all taxpayers to the New Tax Regime for tax relief. It also advocates for tax parity on bank deposits to stimulate household savings.

For the agriculture sector, the report highlights the importance of addressing financing, livelihood support, and the Agri Credit Guarantee Trust Fund. It critiqued the politicization of Minimum Support Price (MSP) policies and suggested exploring alternative mechanisms to boost export competitiveness.

Additionally, the report emphasizes the development of a comprehensive mineral strategy to ensure mass employment and a secure supply chain. Despite reforms in the banking sector over the past decade, it calls for continued reforms, including the divestment of public sector banks and changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

By incorporating these recommendations into the upcoming budget, the government can strengthen economic resilience, promote financial inclusion, and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth in the post-pandemic era, the report concluded.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024