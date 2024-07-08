Overloaded Bus Overturns in Haryana: 50 Injured, Mostly School Children
An overloaded Haryana Roadways mini bus overturned near Pinjore, injuring 50 passengers, mostly school children. The bus veered off a hilly road, with most passengers escaping with minor injuries. Both the driver and conductor have been suspended. An inquiry is underway to investigate the accident's cause.
An overloaded Haryana Roadways mini bus overturned near Pinjore on Monday, injuring 50 passengers, primarily school children. Officials reported the bus veered off the road near a turn in a hilly section of Pinjore in Panchkula district.
Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg stated that about 50 passengers, mostly children, were routed to hospitals in Panchkula and Pinjore. Most children escaped with minor injuries, although they were in a state of shock. He confirmed that 23-24 children are stable and will soon be discharged, but two children sustained fractures and an elderly woman suffered severe injuries.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta indicated that the bus was overloaded and speeding. The driver and conductor have been suspended, and an inquiry into the accident's cause has been initiated. An additional bus will be introduced on the route for better service.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
