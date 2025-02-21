Sports Rundown: Key Suspension, Injuries, and Management Changes

The Los Angeles Dodgers' right-hander Bobby Miller faced a harrowing moment as he was hit by a 106-mph comebacker during a spring training game. The incident took place against the Chicago Cubs, with the ball striking Miller's right temple. Despite the alarming encounter, Miller managed to leave the field unassisted after an initial medical assessment.

In a separate NBA development, Bobby Portis Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks received a hefty 25-game suspension for testing positive for Tramadol, a prohibited painkiller. Meanwhile, San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is sidelined for the rest of the season due to a serious shoulder injury, signaling a significant setback for the player and team.

In soccer, Luis Rubiales, Spain's former soccer federation head, was fined over 10,000 euros for a non-consensual kiss incident, sparking national discourse. In other news, Donald Trump's engagement with Tiger Woods focuses on bridging gaps in professional golf, featuring discussions on the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate.

