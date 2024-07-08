Left Menu

Mumbai Deluge: Heavy Rains Paralyse City, Disrupt Transportation

Mumbai experienced severe flooding due to heavy rains, disrupting flights, trains, and traffic while closing educational institutions. Over 300 mm of rain fell within six hours, and further downpours were expected. The floods have also affected other Indian states and regions in South Asia, leading to fatalities and extensive damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:24 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Heavy rains flooded roads and railway lines in Mumbai on Monday, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of schools and colleges in India's financial capital. Over 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain lashed the city of 12 million in the six hours leading up to 7:00 a.m. (0130 GMT), according to civic officials.

Further heavy showers were forecast, coinciding with a high tide of 4.40 meters (14 ft). Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to social media platform X to urge residents to stay indoors unless necessary, reporting heavy traffic and affected rail lines.

Water-logged tracks led railway authorities to cancel some long-distance trains, and television broadcasts showed halted suburban trains. India's monsoon season often brings respite from heatwave conditions but frequently causes flooding. Other Indian states and neighboring regions such as Nepal and Bangladesh also suffered casualties and damages due to recent heavy rains.

