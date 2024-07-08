Mumbai Deluge: Heavy Rains Paralyse City, Disrupt Transportation

Heavy rains flooded roads and railway lines in Mumbai on Monday, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of schools and colleges in India's financial capital. Over 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain lashed the city of 12 million in the six hours leading up to 7:00 a.m. (0130 GMT), according to civic officials.

Further heavy showers were forecast, coinciding with a high tide of 4.40 meters (14 ft). Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to social media platform X to urge residents to stay indoors unless necessary, reporting heavy traffic and affected rail lines.

Water-logged tracks led railway authorities to cancel some long-distance trains, and television broadcasts showed halted suburban trains. India's monsoon season often brings respite from heatwave conditions but frequently causes flooding. Other Indian states and neighboring regions such as Nepal and Bangladesh also suffered casualties and damages due to recent heavy rains.

