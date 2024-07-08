Left Menu

Six Schoolchildren Injured in Surat Van Accident; Driver Arrested

Six schoolchildren were injured when their van overturned after rear-ending a bus in Surat, Gujarat. The accident led to the arrest of the van's driver, Banti Sharma, for negligent and rash driving. Of the injured, four children were discharged after initial treatment, while two remain hospitalized.

Updated: 08-07-2024 18:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Six schoolchildren were injured as their van overturned after hitting a bus from the rear in Gujarat's Surat district on Monday morning, leading to the arrest of the driver, a police official said.

There were nine students in the van, which was on its way to a private school, the Kim police station official said.

''Near Anita village, the van overturned on impact after rear-ending a bus. The six injured children were rushed to hospital, four of whom were discharged after primary treatment. Two children are hospitalised,'' Sub Inspector VR Chosla said.

''The driver of the speeding van lost control after it hit a bus while taking a turn. Driver Banti Sharma was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act provisions for negligent act, rash driving and overloading his vehicle,'' he said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

