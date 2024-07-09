Left Menu

Eastern Railway Reports Robust Q1 Revenue Growth in 2024-25

The Eastern Railway has posted a significant revenue of Rs 953 crore in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, marking a 9.97% growth compared to the previous year. The number of originating passengers also saw a 3.36% increase during this period.

Updated: 09-07-2024 14:24 IST
Eastern Railway has reported a substantial passenger revenue of over Rs 953 crore for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

From April to June of this year, the Kolkata-headquartered railway division achieved a 9.97% boost in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The number of originating passengers in the first quarter of 2024 stood at 2,87,654, which is a 3.36% rise from last year's figure of 2,78,309.

