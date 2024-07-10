Left Menu

SBI Report Predicts Fiscal Stability in India Amid Global Challenges

A new SBI report highlights India's fiscal success and future stability, crediting robust tax collections and strategic spending. The report anticipates continued fiscal prudence, increased rural investment, and a projected rise in state borrowings, with expectations of maintaining a combined fiscal deficit around 8% of GDP in FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:00 IST
SBI Report Predicts Fiscal Stability in India Amid Global Challenges
Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the State Bank of India, titled 'Indian Economy: Maintaining momentum on a deteriorating Global Pitch,' underscores India's fiscal success and outlines a positive economic outlook.

The report highlights significant achievements like meeting and surpassing fiscal deficit targets, bolstered by strong tax collections and record dividends from the RBI. Key recommendations include maintaining fiscal prudence and boosting rural investment.

It also forecasts increased state government securities (SGS) borrowing in FY25, signaling higher state expenditures while aiming to keep the combined fiscal deficit around 8% of GDP. Rating agencies are optimistic about India's fiscal path and potential upgrades, provided the trajectory is maintained.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024