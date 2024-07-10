SBI Report Predicts Fiscal Stability in India Amid Global Challenges

A recent report by the State Bank of India, titled 'Indian Economy: Maintaining momentum on a deteriorating Global Pitch,' underscores India's fiscal success and outlines a positive economic outlook.

The report highlights significant achievements like meeting and surpassing fiscal deficit targets, bolstered by strong tax collections and record dividends from the RBI. Key recommendations include maintaining fiscal prudence and boosting rural investment.

It also forecasts increased state government securities (SGS) borrowing in FY25, signaling higher state expenditures while aiming to keep the combined fiscal deficit around 8% of GDP. Rating agencies are optimistic about India's fiscal path and potential upgrades, provided the trajectory is maintained.

