Andhra Pradesh estimates revenue deficit around 1.82 % and fiscal deficit at 4.38% of GSDP in 2025-26 Budget.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:39 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
