Madhya Pradesh's 'Sanchi' Dairy Brand to Stay, CM Assures Job Security Amid NDDB Agreement

Madhya Pradesh's 'Sanchi' dairy brand will remain intact and no employee will lose their job, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

His comment came after the state government signed a five-year operational agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to oversee the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation and its milk unions.

Addressing employees of the Indore Cooperative Milk Union, Yadav confirmed that the goal of the agreement with NDDB is to increase milk production and enhance dairy cooperative activities. He assured employees that their jobs and the 'Sanchi' brand, which holds significant importance for the people of Madhya Pradesh, will remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)