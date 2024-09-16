Delhivery Partners with Teamglobal Logistics for Global Ocean Freight Expansion

Logistics giant Delhivery has joined forces with Teamglobal Logistics to broaden its ocean freight services, focusing on both inbound and outbound logistics. This strategic alliance will amplify Delhivery's Less than Container Load (LCL) services to over 120 countries. Concurrently, Delhivery will extend its Part Truckload (PTL) shipping coverage across 18,700+ pin codes in India to support Teamglobal.

Teamglobal Logistics, renowned as the nation's largest LCL operator, provides transportation services linking major international cargo hubs via land, sea, and air. The partnership aims to offer a seamless, integrated cargo transportation solution, eliminating the need for multiple service providers for Indian businesses engaging in international trade.

Additionally, the collaboration addresses the demand for a nationwide service provider to fulfill ground transport requirements. The combined network of express and freight solutions, enhanced by tech-enabled tracking and in-house regulatory clearance, is poised to foster growth for enterprises eyeing global trade expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)