Delhivery Partners with Teamglobal Logistics for Global Ocean Freight Expansion

Delhivery collaborates with Teamglobal Logistics to expand ocean freight services. The partnership will enhance Delhivery's Less than Container Load (LCL) capabilities in over 120 countries, while Teamglobal will benefit from Delhivery's extensive in-land Part Truckload (PTL) shipping across India. This integrated service aims to streamline international and domestic cargo transportation for Indian businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics giant Delhivery has joined forces with Teamglobal Logistics to broaden its ocean freight services, focusing on both inbound and outbound logistics. This strategic alliance will amplify Delhivery's Less than Container Load (LCL) services to over 120 countries. Concurrently, Delhivery will extend its Part Truckload (PTL) shipping coverage across 18,700+ pin codes in India to support Teamglobal.

Teamglobal Logistics, renowned as the nation's largest LCL operator, provides transportation services linking major international cargo hubs via land, sea, and air. The partnership aims to offer a seamless, integrated cargo transportation solution, eliminating the need for multiple service providers for Indian businesses engaging in international trade.

Additionally, the collaboration addresses the demand for a nationwide service provider to fulfill ground transport requirements. The combined network of express and freight solutions, enhanced by tech-enabled tracking and in-house regulatory clearance, is poised to foster growth for enterprises eyeing global trade expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

