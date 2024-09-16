Tech Shares Weigh on STOXX 600 as Fed Policy Decision Looms

Europe's STOXX 600 ended slightly lower on Monday, recording a 0.2% drop as heavyweight technology shares pulled the index down. The minor slump came ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, expected to mark the beginning of a new easing cycle.

The pan-European index snapped its three-day winning streak, mainly due to a 1.2% decline in Europe's tech sector—marking the largest percentage loss among major STOXX sectors following last week's near 5% surge. Retail, however, led gains with a 0.9% uplift, buoyed by a 3.1% increase in H&M shares.

Investors are keenly observing the U.S. central bank's interest rate decision set for Wednesday, where money markets have pegged a 61% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut and a 120-basis-point total easing by 2024. Meanwhile, central bank rate decisions in Norway and the UK are also drawing interest. In France, Rexel shares surged 9.1% after rejecting a $9.4 billion acquisition offer, while French drugmaker Ipsen saw a 3.7% rise after RBC upgraded its rating. On the downside, Nestle shares fell by 1% following a downgrade by Morgan Stanley, and Worldline plummeted 15.2% after announcing its CEO's departure and issuing a third profit warning.

(With inputs from agencies.)