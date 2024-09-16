Left Menu

Tech Shares Weigh on STOXX 600 as Fed Policy Decision Looms

The STOXX 600 index closed 0.2% lower on Monday, primarily due to losses in heavyweight technology shares. Retail led gains with a notable rise, while the focus remained on the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected rate cut decision. Central bank policies in Norway and the UK also hold investor attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:56 IST
Tech Shares Weigh on STOXX 600 as Fed Policy Decision Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe's STOXX 600 ended slightly lower on Monday, recording a 0.2% drop as heavyweight technology shares pulled the index down. The minor slump came ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, expected to mark the beginning of a new easing cycle.

The pan-European index snapped its three-day winning streak, mainly due to a 1.2% decline in Europe's tech sector—marking the largest percentage loss among major STOXX sectors following last week's near 5% surge. Retail, however, led gains with a 0.9% uplift, buoyed by a 3.1% increase in H&M shares.

Investors are keenly observing the U.S. central bank's interest rate decision set for Wednesday, where money markets have pegged a 61% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut and a 120-basis-point total easing by 2024. Meanwhile, central bank rate decisions in Norway and the UK are also drawing interest. In France, Rexel shares surged 9.1% after rejecting a $9.4 billion acquisition offer, while French drugmaker Ipsen saw a 3.7% rise after RBC upgraded its rating. On the downside, Nestle shares fell by 1% following a downgrade by Morgan Stanley, and Worldline plummeted 15.2% after announcing its CEO's departure and issuing a third profit warning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024