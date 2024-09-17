ICEA Seeks Strategy Meeting with Finance Minister to Boost Electronics Manufacturing
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) aims to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and government officials to strategize the industry's plan to reach USD 500 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2030. Currently valued at USD 115 billion, the industry must achieve over 20% CAGR growth. Key discussions include Global Value Chains, tariff rationalization, and business reforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has called for a strategic meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top government officials.
Aiming to outline a robust plan to achieve the USD 500 billion vision for electronics manufacturing by 2030, ICEA is pushing for an urgent meeting, potentially this month.
The industry, currently at USD 115 billion, must grow over 20% annually to hit the ambitious target. Key topics include enhancing India's capabilities in electronics manufacturing, greater Global Value Chain participation, and necessary reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews Capex Progress with Key Ministries
Nirmala Sitharaman Emphasizes Unity in GST Reforms Amid Denial of Friction Claims
GST Council meeting to be held in November to take a call on reduction in rate on health insurance: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
India targeting USD 500 billion size for electronic sector by end of decade from current USD 150 billion, says PM Modi at SEMICON India 2024.
GoM on rate rationalisation submits its status report: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on outcome of 54th GST Council meeting.