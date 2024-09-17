ICEA Seeks Strategy Meeting with Finance Minister to Boost Electronics Manufacturing

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has called for a strategic meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top government officials.

Aiming to outline a robust plan to achieve the USD 500 billion vision for electronics manufacturing by 2030, ICEA is pushing for an urgent meeting, potentially this month.

The industry, currently at USD 115 billion, must grow over 20% annually to hit the ambitious target. Key topics include enhancing India's capabilities in electronics manufacturing, greater Global Value Chain participation, and necessary reforms.

