ICEA Seeks Strategy Meeting with Finance Minister to Boost Electronics Manufacturing

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) aims to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and government officials to strategize the industry's plan to reach USD 500 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2030. Currently valued at USD 115 billion, the industry must achieve over 20% CAGR growth. Key discussions include Global Value Chains, tariff rationalization, and business reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has called for a strategic meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top government officials.

Aiming to outline a robust plan to achieve the USD 500 billion vision for electronics manufacturing by 2030, ICEA is pushing for an urgent meeting, potentially this month.

The industry, currently at USD 115 billion, must grow over 20% annually to hit the ambitious target. Key topics include enhancing India's capabilities in electronics manufacturing, greater Global Value Chain participation, and necessary reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

