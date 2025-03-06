Left Menu

Impact of US tariffs will be felt on India, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance and corporate Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the impact of the US tariffs will be felt on India, adding that Union Minister Piyush Goyal is going to America and holding talks with the government there.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:41 IST
Impact of US tariffs will be felt on India, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/Nirmala Sitharaman/YT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the impact of the US tariffs will be felt on India, adding that Union Minister Piyush Goyal is going to America and holding talks with the government there. Speaking at an event in Visakhapatnam, Sitharaman further stated that the tariffs are likely to increase with the decision of the US President.

Sitharaman said, "We will have to see how the Commerce Ministry takes up negotiations with the U.S. to ensure that our interests are well-represented." For context, On February 18, US President Donald Trump outlined a new trade policy focused on fairness and reciprocity and said that the US would implement reciprocal tariffs, charging other countries the same tariffs they impose on American goods.

Trump emphasised that this approach would address unfair trade practices, including non-monetary barriers, subsidies, and VAT systems to encourage foreign countries to either reduce or eliminate tariffs against the US or set up their manufacturing base in the US which will add to its growth in the long term. The Union Finance Minister also spoke about the new income tax rebates announced in the Union Budget 2025.

She said that new methods have made the income tax payment system easier for taxpayers, adding that only three crore people pay taxes so this number will be further reduced with the new tax relief. Going further she said that the government is holding nationwide discussions on the Union Budget, adding that the discussions have been held in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.

She said we met people from different sections of the society during our session in Visakhapatnam, and took their suggestions and recommendations on the budget, highlighting the government's openness. The Union Finance Minister asserted that the the centre is making allocations without any deficit for all the projects being done jointly by the center and the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025