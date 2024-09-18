Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Ahead of Crucial Fed Decision

Euro zone bond yields marginally increased as investors await the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Germany's 10-year bond yield hit a one-week high at 2.17%. Uncertainty surrounds the Fed's potential rate cut, expected to trigger significant market reactions. European markets remain responsive to U.S. data and policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:28 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Ahead of Crucial Fed Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Wednesday, with investors holding their breath ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision expected later in the day. This decision is predicted to cause a notable market reaction.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose by 2 basis points to reach 2.17%, marking its highest level in a week. However, the yield has been generally trending downwards as anticipated rate cuts by global central banks continue. Investors were particularly cautious due to the Federal Reserve meeting, the results of which will be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). The Fed is widely expected to initiate its rate-cutting cycle, though there's uncertainty on whether the cut will be 25 or 50 basis points.

Market speculations currently indicate a 65% chance of a 50 basis points move. "Given the prevailing uncertainty, we can expect significant market reactions regardless of tonight's decision," stated Jim Reid, global head of macro research at Deutsche Bank, in a morning note. Euro zone inflation data for August met expectations and did not notably impact bonds. Market prices show a slim chance of a European Central Bank rate cut in October but expect a 25 basis point cut by December.

Italy's 10-year yield slightly increased to 3.55%, with the yield gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds standing at 137 basis points. Germany's two-year bond yield, sensitive to European Central Bank rate projections, remained stable at 2.24%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

