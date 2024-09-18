Nutty Delays: Squirrel Standoff Disrupts British Train Service

A peculiar disruption occurred on a British train service when two squirrels caused the cancellation of a scheduled route. The service from Reading to Gatwick Airport was abruptly terminated at Redhill after staff efforts to remove one of the squirrels proved futile.

The two squirrels boarded at Gomshall without tickets, infringing upon railway bye-laws, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Great Western Railway (GWR). Staff attempted to shoo them off at Redhill, but one stubborn squirrel refused to disembark, forcing the train's premature termination.

While it's common to see pets like dogs on British trains, squirrels are rare passengers. According to the Woodland Trust, there are around 2.7 million grey squirrels in the UK, and their numbers continue to grow.

