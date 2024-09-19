Cathay Pacific A350 Engine Failure Probed: Damaged Fuel Hose Detected

A probe by Hong Kong's aviation accident investigation agency revealed Cathay Pacific's Airbus A350 engine failed in-flight due to a damaged fuel hose, which also showed signs of a fire, according to the agency's report on Thursday.

The Hong Kong Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) discovered a ruptured fuel hose in the second engine of the A350 jet operated by Cathay Pacific. Additionally, five secondary fuel hoses exhibited wear and tear. The presence of oxygen and an ignition source could lead to a fire that might spread, the report highlighted.

If not promptly detected and addressed, this situation, along with further failures, could escalate into a more serious engine fire, potentially causing extensive aircraft damage. Cathay Pacific started inspecting all its Airbus A350 jets after passenger flight CX383 received an engine fire warning shortly after take-off on September 2. It was the first component of its type to fail on any A350 worldwide, according to Cathay Pacific.

