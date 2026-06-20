Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu
Australia has confirmed its first mainland case of H5N1 bird flu in a remote southwest region, with a migratory brown skua testing positive for the virus.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia has confirmed its first mainland case of H5N1 bird flu in a remote part of the country's southwest, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said on Saturday. Collins said testing had confirmed the bird, found on a beach about 700 km (430 miles) southeast of Western Australia state capital Perth, had the virus strain.
Authorities said on Friday that the migratory sea bird, known as a brown skua found in the state's Cape Le Grand National Park, tested positive for avian influenza and that confirmation was pending. The country has been preparing for the arrival of the H5N1 bird flu by tightening biosecurity at farms, testing shore birds for disease, vaccinating vulnerable species and war-gaming response plans.