Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia has confirmed its first mainland case of H5N1 bird flu in a remote southwest region, with a migratory brown skua testing positive for the virus.

Reuters | Australia Has Confirmed Its First Mainland Case Of Hn Bird Flu In A Remote Part Of The Countrys Southwest | Updated: 20-06-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 06:15 IST
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu
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  • Australia

Australia ​has confirmed ​its first mainland ‌case of ​H5N1 bird flu in a remote part ‌of the country's southwest, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said on Saturday. Collins said testing had ‌confirmed the bird, found on a beach ‌about 700 km (430 miles) southeast of Western Australia state capital Perth, had the virus ⁠strain.

Authorities ​said on ⁠Friday that the migratory sea bird, known as ⁠a brown skua found in the ​state's Cape Le Grand National Park, tested ⁠positive for avian influenza and that confirmation was ⁠pending. The ​country has been preparing for the arrival of the H5N1 bird ⁠flu by tightening biosecurity at farms, testing ⁠shore ⁠birds for disease, vaccinating vulnerable species and war-gaming response plans.

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