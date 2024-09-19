Left Menu

UK Shares Climb Amid Global Equity Gains and Anticipation of BoE Policy Decision

UK shares rose on Thursday following a 50-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while investors awaited a Bank of England policy decision. Gains were broad-based across the London market, with notable increases in the FTSE 100, mid-caps, and small-caps. The move bolstered economic confidence and lifted global equities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:57 IST
UK Shares Climb Amid Global Equity Gains and Anticipation of BoE Policy Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK shares climbed on Thursday, mirroring gains in global equities after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points. Investors are now focused on the Bank of England's (BoE) policy decision expected later today.

The London market's rise was widespread, with the FTSE 100 increasing by 0.9%, mid-caps advancing 0.8%, and small-caps up by 0.3% as of 0710 GMT. The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate cut on Wednesday, driven by easing inflation and the need to support the labor market, significantly boosted market confidence.

Global equities surged and the sterling strengthened against the dollar following the Fed's move. Despite the UK's more gradual approach to lowering interest rates, with the BoE expected to maintain its benchmark rate at 5%, UK policymakers continue to struggle with rising inflation, particularly in the services sector. Retailers led sector gains, with Next and Ocado Group experiencing significant share price increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024