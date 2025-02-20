Left Menu

Fed Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Economic Growth and Inflation Concerns

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) maintains the federal funds rate at 4.25-4.50%, focusing on maximum employment and 2% inflation goals. Despite solid economic growth, inflation concerns persist. Fed officials stress the importance of assessing broader economic conditions before further monetary policy adjustments. The next review is set for March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its latest meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing maximum employment and a stable 2% inflation rate. The decision to keep interest rates steady highlights the ongoing cautious approach amid current economic conditions.

With the federal funds rate maintained at a target range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the Fed's stance reflects a calculated response to robust consumer spending and low unemployment levels, despite lingering inflationary pressures. Fed officials unanimously voted to sustain the interest rate on reserve balances at 4.4% and the primary credit rate at 4.5%, effective January 30, 2025.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan emphasized that while inflation has been reducing, it alone is insufficient to warrant further rate cuts. The economic outlook remains uncertain, necessitating vigilant monitoring of economic indicators. The Federal Reserve's next meeting on March 18-19, 2025, will reassess economic conditions to guide future monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

