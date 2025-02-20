Fed Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Economic Growth and Inflation Concerns

In its latest meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing maximum employment and a stable 2% inflation rate. The decision to keep interest rates steady highlights the ongoing cautious approach amid current economic conditions.

With the federal funds rate maintained at a target range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the Fed's stance reflects a calculated response to robust consumer spending and low unemployment levels, despite lingering inflationary pressures. Fed officials unanimously voted to sustain the interest rate on reserve balances at 4.4% and the primary credit rate at 4.5%, effective January 30, 2025.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan emphasized that while inflation has been reducing, it alone is insufficient to warrant further rate cuts. The economic outlook remains uncertain, necessitating vigilant monitoring of economic indicators. The Federal Reserve's next meeting on March 18-19, 2025, will reassess economic conditions to guide future monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)