Celebrating a Century: Krishen Khanna's Artistic Legacy Shines in New Delhi

PNN New Delhi [India], September 19: The artistic and literary communities converged at The Oberoi in New Delhi from September 13th to 21st to honor the remarkable centenary of esteemed artist Krishen Khanna.

A preview event on September 12th initiated the festivities, drawing an impressive audience of artists, collectors, and art admirers. Celebrated artists like Manu Parekh, Madhvi Parekh, Paramjit Singh, Paresh Maity, and Amitabh Das joined respected collectors such as Kiran Nadar and Abeer Vivek Abrol to pay homage to Khanna's illustrious career. Abeer Vivek Abrol, a young and renowned collector, particularly lauded Khanna's contributions to contemporary Indian art. The week-long main event featured the launch of Khanna's book, 'In My 100th Year,' and displayed 'My Sketchbook in Colour,' an exhibition of his dynamic works. Throughout the event, Abeer Vivek Abrol engaged in vibrant discussions with artists and collectors, sharing admiration for Khanna's extraordinary oeuvre.

Krishen Khanna, a self-taught artist significant in Indian contemporary art, is acclaimed for his abstract figurative pieces portraying India's street scenes. His renowned collections include the 'Truckwallahs' and 'Bandwallahs' series, as well as religious-themed paintings. Khanna's contributions to art have earned him several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011. His works are housed in notable institutions such as the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

The centenary celebration underscored Khanna's lasting legacy and profound influence on the Indian art landscape.

