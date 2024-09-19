Left Menu

Punjab's Automotive Triumph: Modern Automotives Expands

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured support to Modern Automotives in its expansion plans and manufacturing BMW parts. A delegation met Mann to announce the company's approval for delivering differential pinion shafts to BMW. This highlights Punjab's industrial growth and investment-friendly environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday pledged unwavering support to Modern Automotives for its ambitious expansion project in the state, which includes manufacturing parts for luxury car maker BMW.

A delegation from Modern Automotives Ltd, comprising representatives Aditya Goyal, Suhail Goyal, and Manish Bagga, met with Mann during the announcement.

The meeting revealed Modern Automotive's landmark achievement as the first Indian company to secure approval to supply differential pinion shafts to BMW AG Munich, marking a significant milestone in Indo-German industrial collaborations.

The delegation confirmed an order of 2.50 million units worth Rs 150 crore, reinforcing the economic ties and potential growth for Punjab's industry.

Expressing pride, Mann accepted the invitation to lay the foundation stone for the new plant at Mandi Gobindgarh next month, emphasizing that this venture would bolster Punjab's presence on the international industrial map.

Mann assured the company's future endeavours would receive full state support, expressing confidence in Punjab's conducive environment for industrial growth, peace, and community harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

