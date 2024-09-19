Orkla's Ambitious Plans: IPO, Global Expansion, and Festive Season Push

Orkla, the Norwegian industrial investment company, is mulling an initial public offering for its Indian unit by 2025, announced company officials. This unit includes popular spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern.

The company is also broadening its global reach, specifically targeting the growing Indian diaspora worldwide. Orkla India CEO Sanjay Sharma stated the international business is expected to account for 20 per cent in 2024.

Furthermore, Orkla is expanding its presence in the cold chain-based food market, venturing into products like idli batter and regional delicacies. During the World Food India Summit, Sharma revealed that a pre-IPO study had been conducted, with further evaluations for capital market access planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)