Global Airlines Adjust Operations Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, international airlines have significantly adjusted their flight operations to the region.

Numerous airlines have temporarily suspended flights to and from key cities such as Tel Aviv and Beirut. Notably, Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and Delta are among those reacting to safety concerns.

The disruptions are impacting routes from major global hubs including New York, Hong Kong, and several European cities, affecting travel plans of countless passengers.

