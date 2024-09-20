Global Airlines Adjust Operations Amid Middle East Tensions
International airlines have revised flight schedules to the Middle East due to escalating conflict in the region. Several airlines, including Air France, Lufthansa, and Delta, have temporarily suspended flights to cities like Tel Aviv and Beirut. This decision impacts routes from major hubs like New York, Hong Kong, and various European cities.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, international airlines have significantly adjusted their flight operations to the region.
Numerous airlines have temporarily suspended flights to and from key cities such as Tel Aviv and Beirut. Notably, Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and Delta are among those reacting to safety concerns.
The disruptions are impacting routes from major global hubs including New York, Hong Kong, and several European cities, affecting travel plans of countless passengers.
