Signs of Stabilization in German Housing Market Amid Continued Year-on-Year Decline

German residential property prices fell by an average of 2.6% year-on-year in the second quarter but showed signs of stabilizing according to federal statistics data. While the annual declines have slowed, prices rose by 1.3% from the first quarter, marking the first increase since 2022. The sector had boomed when interest rates were low, but rising rates and costs have led to insolvency and frozen deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:56 IST
German residential property prices continued to fall in the second quarter, dropping by an average of 2.6% year-on-year, according to data released by the federal statistics office on Friday. Despite the continued annual decline, there are signs of stabilization as prices rose 1.3% in the second quarter from the first three months of the year, marking the first quarter-on-quarter increase since 2022.

The property sector in Germany, and across Europe, experienced a boom for years driven by low interest rates and strong demand. However, a sharp rise in rates and costs has reversed this trend, pushing developers towards insolvency as bank financing becomes scarce and deals come to a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

