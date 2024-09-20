Signs of Stabilization in German Housing Market Amid Continued Year-on-Year Decline

German residential property prices continued to fall in the second quarter, dropping by an average of 2.6% year-on-year, according to data released by the federal statistics office on Friday. Despite the continued annual decline, there are signs of stabilization as prices rose 1.3% in the second quarter from the first three months of the year, marking the first quarter-on-quarter increase since 2022.

The property sector in Germany, and across Europe, experienced a boom for years driven by low interest rates and strong demand. However, a sharp rise in rates and costs has reversed this trend, pushing developers towards insolvency as bank financing becomes scarce and deals come to a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)