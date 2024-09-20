Retail Inflation Eases for Farm and Rural Labourers in August 2024

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased to 5.96% and 6.08%, respectively, in August, down from 6.17% and 6.20% recorded in July this year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) each saw a 7-point increase in August 2024, reaching levels of 1297 and 1309, respectively.

In July, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL recorded 1290 points and 1302 points, respectively. According to a statement from the labour ministry, year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for August 2024 stood at 5.96% and 6.08%, compared to 7.37% and 7.12% in August 2023. The corresponding July 2024 figures were 6.17% for CPI-AL and 6.20% for CPI-RL.

(With inputs from agencies.)