NHAI Awards Hyderabad-Nagpur Corridor to Highway Infrastructure Trust for Rs 6,661 Crore

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a 251 km stretch of the Hyderabad-Nagpur corridor under the TOT bundle model to Highway Infrastructure Trust for Rs 6,661 crore. The concession period is 20 years, allowing the concessionaire to collect and retain user fees. This move aligns with NHAI's National Monetization Plan.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully awarded a 251-km-long section of the Hyderabad-Nagpur corridor to Highway Infrastructure Trust under the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model for Rs 6,661 crore, an official statement revealed on Friday.

Financial bids opened on September 18, 2024, confirmed the selection of Highway Infrastructure Trust for the 251 km stretch along NH-44 in Telangana, the statement said. The concessionaire is tasked with operating and maintaining the stretch for a 20-year period, during which it can collect and retain user fees as per National Highway Fee Rules.

Commenting on the deal, NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav remarked, "The success rate of the TOT model in FY24 was 100 percent, reflecting very encouraging responses from bidders." As part of the National Monetization Plan, NHAI's asset monetization has now crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, including significant contributions from TOT, InvIT, and securitization schemes.

