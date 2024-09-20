Left Menu

European Markets Tumble Amid Disappointing Drug Trials and Industry Downgrades

European shares fell on Friday following a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk's obesity pill data dragged down the market, and sectors like autos and tech also saw declines. Positive retail data from Britain had little effect on overall market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:22 IST
European Markets Tumble Amid Disappointing Drug Trials and Industry Downgrades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares fell on Friday following an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which had previously spurred a rally in the market. Novo Nordisk's obesity pill data, which disappointed investors, led the stock to drop 5.4%, contributing to the broader health care sector's 1.9% decline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.4% lower, recording a second straight week of gains despite significant losses across major European stock markets, with Spain as the sole exception closing 0.2% lower. Autos experienced the most significant decline among major STOXX sectors, down 3.6%, driven by a 6.8% drop in Mercedes-Benz after a profit margin target cut. Other industry giants like Volkswagen and Forvia also saw steep declines.

Technology stocks retreated 2.7%, with shares of Dutch computer chip equipment maker ASML falling 4.2% following a downgrade by Morgan Stanley. Despite optimistic signals from British retail sales and euro zone consumer confidence, the market sentiment remained largely negative, overshadowed by disheartening results from German producer prices and a downturn in DHL shares influenced by FedEx's poor performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil Amid Regulatory Compliance

X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil Amid Regulatory Compliance

 Global
2
Hezbollah's High-Ranking Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Hezbollah's High-Ranking Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Lebanon
3
Honduran Supreme Court Declares ZEDEs Unconstitutional

Honduran Supreme Court Declares ZEDEs Unconstitutional

 Global
4
Social Media Platform X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil

Social Media Platform X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Local Currency Financing: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Fueling Maritime Decarbonization: South Africa’s Green Hydrogen Vision and Challenges

Strengthening Uganda’s Healthcare System: Addressing Workforce Gaps through Education

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024