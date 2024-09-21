India and Brazil Forge Stronger Ties in Sustainable Biofuels Sector

India and Brazil have strengthened their partnership in the energy sector, focusing on sustainable fuels, especially biofuels, during Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's official visit to Brazil. In a joint statement released on Saturday, the nations highlighted the importance of the Global Biofuels Alliance in promoting biofuels, which are vital for environmental and socioeconomic growth.

'India and Brazil, as leading biofuel producers, can collaborate on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) leveraging their existing ethanol and biodiesel production infrastructure, growing aviation markets, and agricultural resources,' the statement read. Hardeep Puri, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is visiting Brazil from September 19-21, invited by Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira.

Indian Oil and Gas Companies, representing both upstream and downstream sectors, accompanied Puri. The meeting recognized Brazil as a significant investment destination for Indian oil and gas firms, committed to identifying innovative mechanisms to increase Indian presence in Brazil's energy sector.

The discussions also highlighted potential collaboration on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). Currently, SAFs account for only 0.3% of aviation fuel use. Both countries aim to tackle challenges related to feedstock, production costs, and infrastructure to achieve net-zero emissions in aviation.

The partnership promises economic growth, job creation in rural areas, and advancements in renewable energy technologies, reducing import dependence. The collaboration is seen as strategic, aligning with both countries' sustainable development and carbon reduction goals.

Combining resources, expertise, and technology, India and Brazil aim to lead the global transition towards lower-emission aviation, addressing environmental challenges while opening avenues for economic and technological progress in the biofuels sector, paving the way for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)