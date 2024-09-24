Left Menu

IYDF and Brainy Universe Empower Students in Bihar with Educational and Sports Essentials

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Brainy Universe organized a charitable event at Jamia Khulfa-e-Rashedeen, Bihar, distributing educational materials and sports equipment to students. The initiative, led by Abu Salik, aimed to inspire students' interest in science and education through various engaging activities.

IYDF and Brainy Universe Bring Education and Inspiration to Children at Jamia Khulfa-e-Rashedeen in Purnia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL Purnia (Bihar) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Brainy Universe recently hosted a charitable event at Jamia Khulfa-e-Rashedeen in Bihar, providing students with essential educational and sports materials. The initiative, orchestrated by Abu Salik, aimed to foster an appreciation for science and education among students.

The volunteer team delivered a range of academic and extracurricular supplies, such as notebooks, schoolbags, a periodic table display, soaps, rice, and puffed rice for daily needs. Sports equipment, including cricket bats, balls, badminton racquets, and a football, was also distributed to encourage physical activities. To add a delightful touch, each student received chocolates. These contributions aimed to support academic growth and promote physical health and teamwork.

Eight dedicated volunteers, including Nadir Hussain, Saquib Quasmi, Krishna Deo Singh, Alquama Hussain, Salman Matin, Kashif Reza, Abu Nasar, and Ishtiyaque, played a crucial role in the successful execution of the event. With guidance from Kafil Uddin Sb., head of Jamia Khulfa-e-Rashedeen, the volunteers connected with the children, making the experience impactful. Abu Salik expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to support the students, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to enhance educational resources and opportunities in the future.

