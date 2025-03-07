All-women security cover for PM Modi’s event in Gujarat on Women’s Day

A security cover comprising only women police personnel will be deployed at a mega event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Navsari district on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, a state minister has said.

This will be the first such initiative in the country, he said.

"The Gujarat police is taking a unique initiative on the occasion of International Women's Day. For the first time in the history of India, only women police will handle the entire security arrangement of the PM's event - right from his arrival at the helipad at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari till the event venue,'' Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

The women police personnel will include IPS officers and constables, he said.

The prime minister will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday and Saturday, during which he will address the 'Lakhpti Didi Sammelan' at Vansi Borsi village on March 8.

''All women police personnel, including more than 2,100 constables, 187 sub-inspectors, 61 police inspectors, 16 deputy superintendents of police, five SPs, one Inspector General of Police and one Additional DGP rank officer will handle the security that day,'' he said.

Senior woman IPS officer and Home Secretary Nipuna Torawane will supervise the security arrangements, the minister said.

This initiative will give a strong message to the world on Women's Day and it will also convey how women are playing an important role in making Gujarat a safe and secure state, he added.

