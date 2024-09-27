Left Menu

European Shares Hit Record High on China Stimulus and Luxury Stock Rally

European shares reached a record high driven by China's economic stimulus and a rally in luxury stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw gains, bolstered by stocks like LVMH, Hermes, and Moncler. China's central bank announced a major stimulus, and Moncler shares surged after a new LVMH investment deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:01 IST
European Shares Hit Record High on China Stimulus and Luxury Stock Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares touched a record high on Friday, driven by a persistent rally in China-exposed stocks on news of massive economic stimulus from Beijing, while gains in Moncler and luxury stocks also supported the index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher to an all-time high of 526.70 points, as of 0716 GMT. The benchmark index is set to log its best week in more than a month, if gains hold. China-focused luxury stocks lifted the index, with LVMH, Hermes, Kering, Hugo Boss and Burberry gaining between 3% and 4%.

Chinese stocks are headed for the best week since 2008. Earlier in the day, China's central bank cut the borrowing cost of its seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, as part of the biggest stimulus package since the pandemic.

Shares of Moncler surged 11.8% after CEO Ruffini struck a deal with LVMH, which will see LVMH partner with Ruffini to make an expanded investment in the Italian luxury group. The region's personal & household goods sector led sectoral gains with a 1.6% jump.

French consumer prices rose less than anticipated in September, according to CPI figures. The CAC 40 Index was up 0.3%. Spain's IBEX 35 was trading flat after data signalled the country's inflation eased to 1.7%.

Investors are on the lookout for the euro zone's consumer confidence figures, due at 0900 GMT, and German employment print at 0755 GMT. European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane will be speaking on fiscal policy at 0815 GMT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024