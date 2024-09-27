Azerbaijan Acquires JF-17 Block III Fighter Jets from Pakistan in $1.6 Billion Deal

Azerbaijan has secured a deal to procure JF-17 Block III fighter jets from Pakistan for USD 1.6 billion, according to reports on Friday.

The Pakistan Army confirmed that a contract for the sale of these multi-role aircraft was recently signed, with the deal believed to have been finalized in February.

Local Azerbaijani media reports indicate that the agreement includes an unspecified number of these fighter jets, along with necessary armament and training programs.

The jets were officially integrated into Azerbaijan's Air Force and presented to President Ilham Aliyev at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as per a statement released by the president's office.

The president was briefed on the tactical and technical specifications of the aircraft during a ceremony held at the Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition 2024 in Baku. President Aliyev inspected the aircraft and witnesses an aerial demonstration showcasing its versatile performance.

Aliyev had been briefed about the jets' capabilities during a visit to Islamabad in July and praised the deal, highlighting its potential to strengthen military cooperation between the two nations.

This acquisition makes Azerbaijan the third country to purchase JF-17s from Pakistan, following Myanmar and Nigeria. Iraq is also speculated to be considering a similar purchase.

Developed jointly by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China's Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the JF-17 Block III offers advanced avionics, including a radar and long-range missile capabilities. It continues to be a versatile, high-maneuverability aircraft suitable for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

