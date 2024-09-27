SMT's Supraflex Cruz Stent Wins Therapeutic Goods Administration Approval in Australia

SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies), a global leader in innovative medical devices, announced that its flagship drug-eluting stent (DES), Supraflex Cruz™, has received approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. The TGA, under the Australian Government Department of Health, serves as the regulatory authority for therapeutic goods in the country.

Designed to treat coronary artery disease, the Supraflex Cruz DES employs a combination of sirolimus and a biodegradable polymer to ensure optimal drug release and vessel healing. The stent's advanced design, noted as one of the most studied DES on the market, offers enhanced flexibility, reduced arterial wall injury, and accelerated endothelial healing, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Anil Suri, Head of APAC at SMT, expressed elation over the TGA approval, stating that it allows the company to expand its footprint in Australia and provide exceptional solutions for treating coronary artery disease.

The TGA approval underscores SMT's commitment to bringing innovative, life-saving technologies to global markets. Supraflex Cruz is praised for its acute performance, safety, and efficacy, and it has already made a significant impact on cardiovascular care in over 80 countries worldwide where it is currently approved. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible for its content)

(With inputs from agencies.)