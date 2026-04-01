Australia's Cricket Contracts Shuffle: Maxwell Out, Doggett In

Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and top-order batter Sam Konstas have been conspicuously removed from Australia's list of contracted players for the upcoming season, while fast bowler Brendan Doggett has secured his first contract following a remarkable test debut during the Ashes.

Maxwell's exclusion is attributed to his retirement from one-day internationals and dimming prospect of a test comeback at 37, while Konstas loses his spot due to performance issues last year. The contracts, announced by Cricket Australia, underline a focus on test players amidst a demanding schedule starting with a home series against Bangladesh in August.

The upcoming cricket season sees Australia facing New Zealand and India in series leading up to the landmark 150th Anniversary Test against England. Despite this, fast bowler Lance Morris and others failed to secure renewals, emphasizing the changing dynamics and fierce competition within Australian cricket ranks.