Ministry of Tourism Partners with Leading Hospitality Chains to Boost Hotel Management Education

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, through its Central Institutes of Hotel Management (CIHMs), signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with eight leading national and global hospitality groups on World Tourism Day, September 27, 2024. The partnerships aim to globalize Indian hospitality education and enhance skill development in the tourism and hospitality sector, supporting the government's initiative of "Skilling in India for the World."

The eight hospitality giants entering these MoUs are: Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL),IHG Hotels & Resorts,Marriott International,Lalit Suri Hospitality Group,ITC Group of Hotels,Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels,Radisson Group of Hotels,and Lemon Tree Hotels.

These agreements were signed in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and national heads of leading hospitality chains. This collaboration is part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to align hotel management education with industry standards and global hospitality practices. Key Objectives of the MoUs:

Student Engagement & Mentorship: The hospitality groups will facilitate hands-on training, internships, and mentorship programs, allowing students to gain direct exposure to industry practices and trends. This will enhance the employability of hotel management graduates in the global market.

Faculty Development & Exposure: Faculty members of CIHMs will have opportunities to participate in exchange programs, workshops, and training sessions led by professionals from these hospitality chains, enabling them to stay updated with the latest developments in the sector.

Institutional Development: The MoUs outline a framework for continuous institutional development, including curriculum enhancements, guest lectures by industry leaders, and joint research projects. The hospitality groups will contribute to upgrading CIHM facilities and creating a modern learning environment.

Industry Partnerships in Phases

In the first phase, eight prominent hospitality groups have been selected as ‘Industry Partners’ for specific CIHMs. The collaboration will be customized to suit the unique needs of each institute, with freedom given to both parties to choose areas of collaboration or suggest new initiatives. Indicative areas of collaboration include skill development workshops, placement assistance, technology-driven hospitality innovations, and sustainable tourism practices.

The Ministry of Tourism is committed to ensuring that the CIHMs align with international standards, preparing Indian students to meet the challenges of the global hospitality industry. With these partnerships, India’s hotel management institutes are set to emerge as global leaders in hospitality education, promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage while embracing global best practices.

Global Vision for Indian Hospitality

This initiative is seen as a step towards globalizing Indian hospitality, positioning India as a hub for skilled tourism professionals. The Ministry's efforts will help ensure that Indian talent is recognized and valued in the international hospitality market, reflecting the country's growing prominence in the global tourism industry.

The MoUs mark the beginning of a transformational journey for hotel management education in India, with plans to expand the partnership model in future phases, bringing in more industry leaders to collaborate with CIHMs across the country.