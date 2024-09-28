Left Menu

Accenture's Strong Results Signal Potential Upswing for Indian IT Firms

Accenture's impressive Q4FY24 results hint at a potential recovery for the IT sector, showing a positive forecast for Indian IT companies. Analysts believe that demand for outsourcing and large deals could boost their performance, although challenges in certain sectors may limit uniform growth.

Updated: 28-09-2024 14:15 IST
Accenture's robust Q4FY24 results have sparked optimism among analysts regarding the upcoming performance of Indian IT companies. HDFC Securities' report suggests that Accenture's strong numbers indicate a possible sector-wide recovery, carrying positive implications for Indian firms.

'Accenture's Q4FY24 results validated signs of improvement for the IT sector,' stated the report, which highlighted significant industry advancements. The firm's top-end guidance included stable macroeconomic conditions, showing a swing from a negative one percent in FY24 to a projected positive three percent for FY25 in organic growth.

This shift points to a recovering global IT landscape, driven by outsourcing demand and large deals. The report identified this trend as beneficial for Indian IT companies, heavily reliant on outsourcing. Accenture's success in large-scale contracts signals a positive outlook for these firms. However, the report cautioned that uniform growth across the Indian IT sector is unlikely due to differing focuses, such as Accenture's significant public services deals not mirrored by Indian companies. Despite sector-specific challenges, other positive trends in Communications, Media and Technology, and slight recoveries in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance encourage a positive forecast for Indian IT firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

