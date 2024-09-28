Left Menu

Air India Passenger Finds Cockroach in Inflight Omelette

An Air India passenger flying from Delhi to New York discovered a cockroach in an omelette served onboard. The airline has acknowledged the incident and initiated an investigation with its catering service provider. The passenger reported the issue on social media, tagging relevant authorities and sharing visual evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:05 IST
Air India Passenger Finds Cockroach in Inflight Omelette
An Air India passenger has reported finding a cockroach in an omelette served during a flight from the national capital to New York.

According to a statement from Air India, the incident occurred on flight AI 101 operating from DEL to JFK on 17 September 2024, and the matter has been taken up with the catering service provider for further investigation.

The distressed passenger shared her experience on social media, describing how her 2-year-old child consumed more than half of the contaminated omelette before they noticed the foreign object, resulting in food poisoning.

The passenger also posted a short video and pictures of the meal, tagging Air India, the aviation regulator DGCA, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Air India has expressed concern over the incident and stated that they will take necessary actions to prevent such occurrences in the future. The airline reassured the public that they collaborate with reputed caterers who adhere to stringent standard operating procedures and multiple quality checks to ensure the safety of onboard meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

