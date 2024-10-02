India Calls for Restraint Amid West Asia Conflict
India expressed deep concern over escalating conflict in West Asia and called for restraint and protection of civilians in light of Iranian missile strikes against Israel. Emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy, India also advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran.
India expressed deep concern on Wednesday over the escalating conflict in West Asia, calling for restraint and protection of civilians as Israel prepared to retaliate against Iranian missile strikes.
The foreign ministry emphasized that it is crucial for the conflict not to widen regionally, urging for all issues to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
New Delhi also advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran amidst the rising tensions.
