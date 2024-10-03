Greece's Strategic Return to Banking Stability

On Thursday, Greece concluded the re-privatisation of its financial sector by selling a 10% stake in National Bank (NBG). The sale, marked by strong investor demand, reflects Greece's economic recovery momentum and raised 690 million euros.

The valuation settled in the mid-range at 7.55 euros per share after a heavily subscribed offering. The transaction aims to alleviate Greece's public debt, the euro zone's largest relative to GDP.

As Greece continues its economic resurgence, HFSF plans to transfer the remaining NBG shares to the sovereign wealth fund, stripping away any special state-provided rights.

